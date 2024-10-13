Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 3,670,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

SAND stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,005. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63 and a beta of 1.14. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAND. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

