Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance
SNPHY stock remained flat at $11.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Santen Pharmaceutical
- What are earnings reports?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.