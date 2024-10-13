Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Update

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Price Performance

SNPHY stock remained flat at $11.76 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.94.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

