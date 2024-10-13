Sawyer & Company Inc Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 112.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 39,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

HON stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,831,241. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.24.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

