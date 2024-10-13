Scotiabank Lowers Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $119.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FRT opened at $111.45 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $118.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 571.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 642,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,868,000 after purchasing an additional 546,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 304.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 415,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,963,000 after purchasing an additional 312,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 311.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 212,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

