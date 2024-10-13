Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Down 55.6% in September

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sega Sammy Stock Up 2.1 %

SGAMY traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,769. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $5.36.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $671.97 million during the quarter.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment content, and resort businesses. The company operates through Entertainment Contents, Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, and Resort segments. It develops Pachislot machines and provides machines for the pachinko business; offers entertainment-related content and services, including consumer and arcade games, toys, and animation, as well as develops and sells amusement machines and animated films; and develops and operates hotels, entertainment and commercial facilities, and casinos.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.