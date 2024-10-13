SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV) Shares Sold by Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF (BATS:SELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SELV. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $603,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,202,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:SELV opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $135.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.56.

SEI Enhanced Low Volatility U.S. Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Low Volatility Factor ETF (SELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, seeking to achieve low volatility. Selection is based on a factor scoring model, a risk model and an optimization process.

