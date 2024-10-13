Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

SIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, with a total value of $171,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,888.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Selective Insurance Group news, CEO John J. Marchioni acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.56 per share, with a total value of $200,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,397,333.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.85 per share, for a total transaction of $171,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,888.35. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,468,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15,444.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,270,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIGI opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.24. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.59). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

