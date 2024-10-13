SelfKey Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. SelfKey has a market cap of $21.86 million and $3.75 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey (KEY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SelfKey has a current supply of 5,999,999,954.464072. The last known price of SelfKey is 0.00385755 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,032,953.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://selfkey.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

