Selway Asset Management Purchases 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $600.44. 320,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,224. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $609.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $566.70 and a 200 day moving average of $552.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

