Selway Asset Management Sells 540 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up approximately 1.6% of Selway Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 42.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,089,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.6% during the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 35,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.4 %

BDX stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $236.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.38. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

