Selway Asset Management Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.5 %

UNP stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.31. 1,663,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,425,507. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day moving average of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Bank of America decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

