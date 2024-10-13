Serum (SRM) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $498,294.70 worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Serum has a current supply of 1,092,844,982 with 263,244,669 in circulation. The last known price of Serum is 0.02979734 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 201 active market(s) with $533,381.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://portal.projectserum.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

