ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $980.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $890.00 to $980.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $835.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $938.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $949.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $861.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $786.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,908,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $403,034,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,786,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

