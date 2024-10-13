Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Update

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 766,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,316.5 days.

Severn Trent Price Performance

SVTRF stock remained flat at $35.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313. Severn Trent has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $35.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38.

About Severn Trent

Featured Stories

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

