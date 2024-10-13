Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 6,821 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises approximately 1.6% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $196.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.90.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $166.30. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $180.69.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

