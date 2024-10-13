Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires 9,056 Shares of Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its position in Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned 0.23% of Iradimed worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRMD. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 23.5% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 42,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,034 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 73.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 139.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Iradimed from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Iradimed Price Performance

NASDAQ IRMD opened at $50.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.64. Iradimed Corporation has a one year low of $36.12 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.39 million, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $17.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Iradimed Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Iradimed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Iradimed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Iradimed Company Profile

(Free Report)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

