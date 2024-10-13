Shaker Investments LLC OH Acquires Shares of 2,243 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $11,030,000. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 387,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,712,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,679,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $938.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $861.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $786.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $949.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.00, for a total value of $1,485,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,479,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $880.04.

Get Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.