Shaker Investments LLC OH Takes Position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 109,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 23,335 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 814,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiverr International by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

NYSE FVRR opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $913.01 million, a PE ratio of 107.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.34.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Fiverr International had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

