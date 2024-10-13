Sheridan Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TLH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 570,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,691. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

