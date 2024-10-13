Sheridan Capital Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Sheridan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheridan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
TLH traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. The company had a trading volume of 570,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,691. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68.
About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.