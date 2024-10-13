Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,650 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

