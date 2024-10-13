Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 39,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 52.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

LXP opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

