Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 23,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

PLTR opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.96 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

