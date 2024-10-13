SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in September

SHIMAMURA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHAOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SHIMAMURA Price Performance
SHAOF remained flat at C$52.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.21. SHIMAMURA has a twelve month low of C$48.26 and a twelve month high of C$52.29.
About SHIMAMURA
