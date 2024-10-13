Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Up 136.3% in September

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the September 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shimano Stock Up 1.0 %

SMNNY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.34. 30,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76. Shimano has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.22 million for the quarter. Shimano had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.62%.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

