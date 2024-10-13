Shira Ridge Wealth Management Acquires 1,704 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOT. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of VOT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $249.77.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

