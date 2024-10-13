Shira Ridge Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

