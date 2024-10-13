Shira Ridge Wealth Management Has $543,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 269,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 679,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $68.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.56. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

