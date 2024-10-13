Shira Ridge Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $9,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $82.76 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.30.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

