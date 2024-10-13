Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $959,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $207.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.12. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

