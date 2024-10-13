Shore Point Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAC stock opened at $34.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.41.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

