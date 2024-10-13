Shore Point Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Shore Point Advisors LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 502,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 15.4% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC owned about 2.91% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $28,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

