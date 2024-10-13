Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Increases By 132.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $24.38 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

