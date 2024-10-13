Short Interest in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Increases By 132.1%

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNCP opened at $24.38 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03.

AGNC Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3828 per share. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.