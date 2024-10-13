Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Decreases By 49.6%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the September 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.07 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 2,525,823 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,500 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $909,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

