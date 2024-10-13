Short Interest in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Drops By 22.4%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Alterity Therapeutics Price Performance

ATHE stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Alterity Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

About Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson's disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

