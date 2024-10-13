Short Interest in Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Decreases By 36.4%

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASHTY. Barclays upgraded Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $301.02 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of $221.86 and a 1 year high of $316.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. On average, analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

