Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 87.2%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Baosheng Media Group Price Performance

Shares of BAOS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,955. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

