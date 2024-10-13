Short Interest in Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Increases By 87.2%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Baosheng Media Group Price Performance
Shares of BAOS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,955. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baosheng Media Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.