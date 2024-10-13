Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Drops By 47.6%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.91.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
