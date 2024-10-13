Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Rises By 71.9%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,500 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,955.0 days.

Bouygues Stock Performance

Shares of BOUYF remained flat at $35.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.67. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, media, and transport infrastructure sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

