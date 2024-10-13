Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Expands By 43.1%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brenmiller Energy Price Performance

Shares of BNRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71.

About Brenmiller Energy

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

