Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Expands By 43.1%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the September 15th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brenmiller Energy Price Performance
Shares of BNRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 65,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,305. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Brenmiller Energy has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.71.
About Brenmiller Energy
