Short Interest in Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Rises By 165.2%

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 165.2% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BREA opened at $0.64 on Friday. Brera has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

