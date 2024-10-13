Short Interest in Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER) Expands By 38.3%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 15th total of 486,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BAER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

BAER stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,943. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.18.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter.

In other Bridger Aerospace Group news, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $69,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,064.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Samuel Carl Davis sold 19,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $49,466.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James J. Muchmore sold 26,936 shares of Bridger Aerospace Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $69,494.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 844,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,064.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,614 shares of company stock worth $252,811. 70.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAER. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bridger Aerospace Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $976,000. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

