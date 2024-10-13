Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 25.3%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,900 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the September 15th total of 1,556,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

BYD Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BYDDF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,822. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.30. BYD has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

