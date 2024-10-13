Short Interest in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Drops By 18.6%

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the September 15th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 716,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 94,704 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 1,182.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 117,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 108,112 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cactus by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 127,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,518,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,947,000 after purchasing an additional 148,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WHD opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $64.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cactus’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.72%.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

