Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Decreases By 58.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $20.77.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

