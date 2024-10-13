Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Decreases By 58.0%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a drop of 58.0% from the September 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CLLNY traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 40,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,273. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $20.77.
About Cellnex Telecom
