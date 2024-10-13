Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Grows By 100.0%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

China Minsheng Banking Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CMAKY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.26.

China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. China Minsheng Banking had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

