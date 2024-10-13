Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 21.1%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
Danske Bank A/S Price Performance
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
