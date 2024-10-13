Short Interest in Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Declines By 21.1%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DNKEY

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

Danske Bank A/S stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 15,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,801. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. Danske Bank A/S has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.23.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

About Danske Bank A/S

(Get Free Report)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.