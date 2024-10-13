Short Interest in FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Increases By 109.1%

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the September 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 25.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,129. The stock has a market cap of $204.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $16.62.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FINW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FinWise Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Utah. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, health savings account demand deposits, NOW and money market accounts, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

