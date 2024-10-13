Short Interest in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Increases By 40.0%

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Focus Impact Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Focus Impact Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.43% of Focus Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Focus Impact Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.20 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.