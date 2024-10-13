Short Interest in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Declines By 20.1%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
NASDAQ ROCK traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 277,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,779. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.
Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.
