Short Interest in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Declines By 20.1%

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the September 15th total of 373,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $3.03 on Friday, reaching $67.13. The company had a trading volume of 277,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,779. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

