Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Rises By 51.7%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the September 15th total of 744,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 976,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,727,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,867 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,068,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 206,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 47,187 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 203,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 190,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,023 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 920,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $52.94.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

